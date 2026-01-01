Sign up
1 / 365
Landing day
A little last minute trip to Bratislava for New Year’s Eve. Yes there was snow. Yes there was dumplings and yes we took the day trip to Vienna!
More travels for ‘26 please!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
HappySnapsandnaps
@happysnapsandnaps
Tags
travel
,
bratislava
