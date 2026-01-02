PSL; love it or hate it?

Full disclosure. I don’t like PSL. I don’t even like coffee or its slightly less offensive cousin, tea. I can chug some peach iced tea but let’s face it, that’s just sugar and water showing a sniff of black tea, a vaguely decent time. But I do love reading and yes it’s not Tolkien or the like but I do like this series of books. Especially when the nights are cold and there’s naff all on the telebox.

I set myself up a goal to read more books last year, and I did indeed amend the target a few times , as it became apparent that not also am I a super speedy reader, but I’m also a super speedy procrastinator! So this year, target is 12 and I finished one on the first day so officially 8% done. Go me…