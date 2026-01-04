Snowy days call for bakeaways

There’s something about the week after new year. Your pants feel a little tighter, your face a little fuller and you cupboards are still straining from the ‘just for Christmas ‘ treats that you hoarded from mid November. So tomorrow it’s salads and fruit for me and my pants. But for now, strawberry flan. Certainly not the prettiest but living in Germany has a little one, as I did, we had this every year at Christmas time and after our family took a trip to Germany for the markets and happened up upon this bad boy in the supermarket, it would’ve been rude not to partake.