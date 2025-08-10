Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5397
Aug 10 2025
Sous vide ghee-confit Coho salmon with beurre blanc and a nest of shatteringly crisp threads of fried potato.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Happy Sorceress
@happysorceress
5397
photos
2
followers
0
following
1478% complete
View this month »
5390
5391
5392
5393
5394
5395
5396
5397
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
10th August 2025 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
fish
,
cooking
,
sauce
,
potatoes
,
salmon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close