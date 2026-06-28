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Jun 28 2026 by happysorceress
Photo 5515

Jun 28 2026

Blurry pic, good food. Two fried eggs, half of a very buttery avocado, and smoked salmon on a split croissant
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Happy Sorceress

@happysorceress
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