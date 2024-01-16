Previous
Lonely moorhen by happyteg
15 / 365

Lonely moorhen

Driving through Bentley, I saw this lonely Moorhen in her little hut on a frozen lake. Hopefully her mate was not far away on the bank somewhere!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise