Succulent collection
27 / 365

Succulent collection

My succulents enjoyed their first watering this year, having been kept without for 96 days! Longer than I intended!
28th January 2024

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK.
7% complete

View this month »

