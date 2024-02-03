Previous
The Vyne Aconites in full bloom by happyteg
33 / 365

The Vyne Aconites in full bloom

Wonderful walk through the Estate woods, bit muddy though! So many beautiful snowdrops, creating a lovely carpet. Spoilt for choice regards photos to choose!
3rd February 2024

Terry Gibson

