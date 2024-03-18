Sign up
75 / 365
Camelia in our garden
Our Camelia bush is absolutely stunning this year' mainly due to no frosts for the past month!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
1
1
365
X100V
18th March 2024 3:06pm
Public
New Faces
nature
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous details and I like how you composed the shot.
March 19th, 2024
