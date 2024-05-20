Previous
Patiently waiting on Barossa Common! by happyteg
Patiently waiting on Barossa Common!

Honey knows that if she poses for the camera, that she gets her ball thrown for her!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
