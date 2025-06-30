Previous
Celebration bouquet! by happyteg
215 / 365

Celebration bouquet!

Sent by special friends to celebrate my surviving a heart attack whilst driving on the M3!
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Terry Gibson

