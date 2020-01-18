Previous
More Polish Pottery by harbie
Photo 1808

More Polish Pottery

I just love the shapes and colors of the Polish Pottery! Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
Harbie

CoroJo ace
These are just gorgeous!
January 19th, 2020  
