Orchid and Buds by harbie
Photo 1834

Orchid and Buds

I have been spending too much time photographing flowers in the grocery store. There have been especially beautiful ones with Valentine's Day coming soon.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Harbie

Photo Details

Marilyn G M
great composition
February 13th, 2020  
