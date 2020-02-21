Sign up
Photo 1843
A New Friend
This is a new friend I met while skiing at Breckenridge. I think he was warmer than I was. Thanks for viewing!
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
2252
photos
76
followers
80
following
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Tags
portrait
,
man
,
people
,
woman
,
furry
,
sasquatch
,
yetti
,
winterwhite
Wylie
ace
A Yeti! Great find.
February 22nd, 2020
