View at 9,000 Feet by harbie
Photo 1895

View at 9,000 Feet

This is a view from near the top of Mt Herman which is about 9,000 ft in Monument, Colorado. We hiked up there on Saturday. There was still some snow on the north side of the trail. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
April 13th, 2020  
