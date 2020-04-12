Sign up
Photo 1895
View at 9,000 Feet
This is a view from near the top of Mt Herman which is about 9,000 ft in Monument, Colorado. We hiked up there on Saturday. There was still some snow on the north side of the trail. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Tags
tree
nature
sky
mountain
outside
rocks
cloud
trees
clouds
outdoors
rock
landscape
mountains
vista
colorado
monument
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
April 13th, 2020
