Powdered Sugar Mountains by harbie
Photo 1897

Powdered Sugar Mountains

When my kids were little and the snow was on the mountains like this we would say the mountains were covered in powder sugar. I still think of that when it looks like this. Best on black. Thank you for viewing!
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Harbie

