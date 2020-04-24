Sign up
Photo 1907
Shadow Lines II
Yesterday's photo cropped down as suggested by Annie-Sue
@anniesue
. Would love your feedback! Thank you!
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2316
photos
76
followers
80
following
522% complete
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Views
3
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
outside
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
trail
,
path
,
colorado
