Coming Down the Trail by harbie
Photo 1916

Coming Down the Trail

I love to see the mountain bikers coming down the trail. This was a relatively flatter part. Earlier in the trail they had a steep down hill, rocks, and tree roots to maneuver through. Thanks for viewing!!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Harbie

