Previous
Next
Crystal and Metal by harbie
Photo 1937

Crystal and Metal

This light fixture was in my doctors office. I really liked it. Luckily I had to wait a few minutes before my doctor came in. Thanks for viewing. Best on black.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Very decorative for a doctor's office!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise