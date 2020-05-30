Sign up
Photo 1943
Flying to Phoenix
The clouds were fascinating as we left Denver International Airport on my way to Phoenix. Thank you for viewing!
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2352
photos
77
followers
80
following
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Tags
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
window
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
jet
,
engine
,
airplane
,
wing
Monique
ace
Love thetip of that wing in your shot
May 31st, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Have a wonderful trip! I love taking pics from the sky! Wonderful...
May 31st, 2020
