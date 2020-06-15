Flatirons

These are the mountains just west of Boulder specifically Green Mountain. You can't see them very well in this photo but further north are shear, flat, slanted rock faces that look like irons. There are 5 of them from south to north. We are south and they are towards the right of the photo. You can actually hike up into the Flatirons. We met Annie up there for a day and went on a hike, had a picnic lunch and drove in an older neighborhood looking at the older large homes. It was a fun day. Best on black. Thank you for viewing!