Photo 1967
More Shasta Daisies
Best on black. Thank you for viewing!
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
3
2
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2376
photos
77
followers
80
following
538% complete
View this month »
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
outdoors
,
plants
,
summer
,
daisies
,
buds
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 24th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Lovely fav. :)
June 24th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
June 24th, 2020
