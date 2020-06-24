Previous
Patriot Hosta by harbie
Patriot Hosta

I love the leaves of this Hosta. It has pretty flowers too! Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Harbie

Beautiful patterns.
June 25th, 2020  
