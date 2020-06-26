Previous
Our 2nd Home by harbie
Photo 1970

Our 2nd Home

We are camping for 4 days near St. Elmo Ghost Town. It has been fun since we have not spent much time in this area. It is close to Buena Vista, CO. Have limited internet so haven't been able to view photos.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Harbie

Dianne
What fun - enjoy being out there camping in such a nice place.
June 28th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Seems to be a very organized camping ! Have fun !
June 28th, 2020  
