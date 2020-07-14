Previous
Sunset on Lake Como by harbie
Sunset on Lake Como

We backpacked 5 miles into Lake Como with a 3,000 ft elevation gain (8,600 to 11,700 ft) getting ready to hike a 14'er. We hiked Blanca Peak 14,000+ ft. 2 days later. Will show some photos of that coming up. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Harbie

Graeme Stevens ace
great light
July 15th, 2020  
