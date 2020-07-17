Bumper Crop

Our cherry tree is very prolific every year but it is always a race against the birds. We netted it early this year. Last summer the cherries were just starting to turn pink when we went away for a 3 day weekend. We were shocked when we returned and there was not one cherry on the tree. We are fast learners! We already picked 4 large bowls and our neighbor will pick some this weekend. When we are done picking the birds can eat the rest especially the ones at the top of the tree. 😊 Thank you for viewing!