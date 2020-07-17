Previous
Next
Bumper Crop by harbie
Photo 1991

Bumper Crop

Our cherry tree is very prolific every year but it is always a race against the birds. We netted it early this year. Last summer the cherries were just starting to turn pink when we went away for a 3 day weekend. We were shocked when we returned and there was not one cherry on the tree. We are fast learners! We already picked 4 large bowls and our neighbor will pick some this weekend. When we are done picking the birds can eat the rest especially the ones at the top of the tree. 😊 Thank you for viewing!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise