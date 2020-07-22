Previous
Next
Crater Lake by harbie
Photo 1996

Crater Lake

Crater Lake is a high mountain lake near Alamosa, Colorado elevation 12,800 ft. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise