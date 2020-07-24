Previous
Garter Snake by harbie
Photo 1998

Garter Snake

I almost stepped on him in our grass. I am not afraid of snakes but he caught me off guard. Made me scream!😉 Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Harbie

