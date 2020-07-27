Previous
Missing Our Puppy by harbie
Photo 2001

Missing Our Puppy

This is a photo I am reposting from 2015. We lost Ivy on Wednesday morning. The house feels so empty. She was a wonderful companion for 15 years. Ivy was sweet, loving, fun, smart, and a little stubborn (can't be perfect). We will miss her so much!💗
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Lois ace
So sorry to hear about Ivy! This is a beautiful photo of your sweet pup!
July 28th, 2020  
