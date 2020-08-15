Sign up
Photo 2020
Flowers in Crested Butte
Crested Butte's Main Street had beautiful flower baskets. Beautiful day for hiking and walking down Main Street (having an ice cream cone too)! Best on black. Thanks for viewing!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
1
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2429
photos
75
followers
78
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
outside
,
street
,
flower
,
town
,
flowers
,
outdoors
,
bench
,
city
,
summer
,
building
,
colorado
,
baskets
,
main
,
crested butte
Milanie
ace
Loved visiting Crested Butte - this is so colorful and nicely composed.
August 16th, 2020
