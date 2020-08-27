Previous
Wild Bench by harbie
Wild Bench

Wild metal bench in Crested Butte. There were a few scattered around town. Thank you for viewing.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Harbie

I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
PhylM-S ace
Totally wild! Very creative but it looks like it would be mighty hot! Very cool find. Are they all different or similar? I keep focusing in on the dr. pepper - this is really wild!
August 28th, 2020  
