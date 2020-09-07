Red Potatoes

I just harvested these red potatoes from my garden. It is the first time I have grown potatoes, and I was so excited digging them up! Everyone was trying to pick their garden produce today and cover flowers. Today was 86 deg F. A storm is coming through tonight and tomorrow we will have freezing temperatures and 7-11 inches of snow is forecast. It is supposed to be in the mid 70's by the weekend. I don't like when we have these early frosts/snows because it kills all the flowers early and we still have a bit of warm weather ahead of us. I covered as much as I could! Thank you for viewing.