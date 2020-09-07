Previous
Next
Red Potatoes by harbie
Photo 2043

Red Potatoes

I just harvested these red potatoes from my garden. It is the first time I have grown potatoes, and I was so excited digging them up! Everyone was trying to pick their garden produce today and cover flowers. Today was 86 deg F. A storm is coming through tonight and tomorrow we will have freezing temperatures and 7-11 inches of snow is forecast. It is supposed to be in the mid 70's by the weekend. I don't like when we have these early frosts/snows because it kills all the flowers early and we still have a bit of warm weather ahead of us. I covered as much as I could! Thank you for viewing.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Sorry to hear about your snow forecast!
September 8th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Ths is so cool! I would be excited too - always wanted to grow potatoes! Are you in Colorado? I know they were 100 over the weekend and they forecasted 6" snow mid-week there! Hope you were able to harvest everything!
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise