Afternoon Visitor by harbie
Afternoon Visitor

This was taken from my friend's deck. She lives more in the country and gets a few bear visitors regularly. She calls this one Cubbie and says he is about a year old. I was so happy to see hmi! Thank you for viewing!
Harbie

Harbie
I love to take photos
PhylM-S ace
What a treat his must have been! Way fun!
September 17th, 2020  
