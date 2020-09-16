Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2052
Afternoon Visitor
This was taken from my friend's deck. She lives more in the country and gets a few bear visitors regularly. She calls this one Cubbie and says he is about a year old. I was so happy to see hmi! Thank you for viewing!
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2461
photos
76
followers
78
following
562% complete
View this month »
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
16th September 2020 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
outside
,
animal
,
outdoors
,
visitor
,
bear
,
bears
PhylM-S
ace
What a treat his must have been! Way fun!
September 17th, 2020
