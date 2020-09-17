Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2053
Pearl Street
This is Pearl Street in Boulder. It is a pedestrian mall with many quaint shops and restaurants. My youngest daughter is a junior at CU Boulder. We met her for dinner as we were in the area. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2462
photos
76
followers
78
following
562% complete
View this month »
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
16th September 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
restaurants
,
street
,
town
,
sun
,
trees
,
people
,
city
,
shops
,
boulder
,
pearl street
,
light pole
,
pedestrian mall
