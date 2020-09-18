Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2054
Dinner Outdoors
My youngest daughter, Annie, and my husband awaiting our Mexican dinner outdoors on Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. I had fish tacos that were really good! Thank you for viewing.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2463
photos
75
followers
77
following
562% complete
View this month »
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
16th September 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
dinner
,
outside
,
outdoors
,
people
,
table
,
daughter
,
husband
,
picnic table
,
colorado
,
boulder
,
pearl street
PhylM-S
ace
Boulder looks like a really cool town to live in! They are clearly enjoying themselves - so nice to see. The resemblance between them is strong.
September 19th, 2020
