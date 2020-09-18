Previous
Dinner Outdoors by harbie
Dinner Outdoors

My youngest daughter, Annie, and my husband awaiting our Mexican dinner outdoors on Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. I had fish tacos that were really good! Thank you for viewing.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Harbie

harbie
Harbie
PhylM-S ace
Boulder looks like a really cool town to live in! They are clearly enjoying themselves - so nice to see. The resemblance between them is strong.
September 19th, 2020  
