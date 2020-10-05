Sign up
Photo 2071
Pick a Kayak
Kayaks for rent at a sporting goods store in Salida, CO. I loved how they were all lined up and how they were all different. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
22nd September 2020 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
store
,
outside
,
boats
,
colors
,
color
,
sports
,
lines
,
outdoors
,
boat
,
building
,
kayak
,
sport
,
kayaks
