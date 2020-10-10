Previous
Next
Kayaking Mural by harbie
Photo 2079

Kayaking Mural

This kayaking mural is on the side of the Victoria Bar in Salida which is why the kayaks are cans of beer. Thank you for viewing.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise