Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2079
Kayaking Mural
This kayaking mural is on the side of the Victoria Bar in Salida which is why the kayaks are cans of beer. Thank you for viewing.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2488
photos
75
followers
77
following
569% complete
View this month »
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
22nd September 2020 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
mural
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
river
,
back
,
building
,
rapids
,
kayak
,
paddling
,
oars
,
kayaks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close