A Little Different Christmas

It is going to be a little different this year. My four kids and sister were going to be coming for Christmas, but they decided it wouldn't be good for them to come home from all over the country. I know it is probably a good decision with Covid, but I am feeling a little sad. We are going to have our Christmas in March. I didn't unpack most of our usual decorations and just bought these 3 stockings for me, my husband, and Milo.