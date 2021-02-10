Sign up
Photo 2202
Puff Pastry Heart
This is my 1st attempt at a puff pastry Nutella raspberry heart ❤. We had an early Valentine's Day potluck at work today. It tasted really good...next I have to work on my shape a little more. It was fun to make it though! Thanks for viewing!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2611
photos
77
followers
80
following
603% complete
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
9th February 2021 9:17pm
food
,
heart
,
dessert
,
homemade
,
pastry
Lois
ace
This looks delicious! Great job at baking a puff pastry!
February 11th, 2021
