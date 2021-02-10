Previous
Puff Pastry Heart by harbie
Photo 2202

Puff Pastry Heart

This is my 1st attempt at a puff pastry Nutella raspberry heart ❤. We had an early Valentine's Day potluck at work today. It tasted really good...next I have to work on my shape a little more. It was fun to make it though! Thanks for viewing!
10th February 2021

Harbie

@harbie
Lois ace
This looks delicious! Great job at baking a puff pastry!
February 11th, 2021  
