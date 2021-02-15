Previous
Vegetables by harbie
Photo 2207

Vegetables

Meatless Monday. We are trying to eat less meat so maybe 1-2 days a week we try to eat vegetarian. One of my daughters is vegetarian and is always trying to get us to eat less meat. Thank you for viewing.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Harbie

