Photo 2247
Fish Hook Barrel Cactus Spines
Photo 2 in my series. Talk about sharp looking spines!! Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
2
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2656
photos
80
followers
83
following
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
13th March 2021 2:07pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
desert
,
outside
,
cactus
,
outdoors
,
needle
,
plants
,
needles
,
spine
,
spines
,
succulent
,
arizona
,
cacti
,
sagauro national park
PhylM-S
ace
Super focus! You can even tell it was from a barrel! Excellent!
March 28th, 2021
Dianne
A neat macro.
March 28th, 2021
