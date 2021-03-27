Previous
Fish Hook Barrel Cactus Spines by harbie
Fish Hook Barrel Cactus Spines

Photo 2 in my series. Talk about sharp looking spines!! Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
PhylM-S ace
Super focus! You can even tell it was from a barrel! Excellent!
March 28th, 2021  
Dianne
A neat macro.
March 28th, 2021  
