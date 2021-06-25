Sign up
Photo 2337
Lauren's Rose
Each of my kids have a rose bush that was planted for them...this is Lauren's. Thank you for viewing. I have been traveling so haven't had much time to comment. Will catch up soon.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2746
photos
80
followers
83
following
640% complete
View this month »
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
22nd June 2021 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
outdoors
,
bud
,
rose
,
plants
,
summer
,
roses
,
buds
