Photo 2345
4th of July Parade
4th of July Parade in Breckenridge, Colorado. Thank you for viewing.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
1
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2756
photos
80
followers
83
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
4th July 2021 10:32am
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
holiday
,
parade
,
eagle
,
celebration
,
float
,
independence
,
4th of july
CC Folk
ace
Fun!
July 6th, 2021
