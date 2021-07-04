Previous
Happy 4th of July by harbie
Happy 4th of July

Celebrating Independence Day today for the USA. Thank you for viewing.
Harbie

harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
*lynn ace
beautiful flowers and shot ... Happy 4th to you!
July 4th, 2021  
