The Custom House Tower by harbie
Photo 2350

The Custom House Tower

The Custom House Tower is in McKinley Square in the Financial District of Boston. We visited Boston for a day when visiting my son on Cape Cod. Thank you for viewing!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
