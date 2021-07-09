Sign up
Photo 2351
Old and New
A photo from the Financial District of Boston. I really love the old buildings! Thank you for viewing.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2760
photos
80
followers
83
following
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
19th June 2021 12:39pm
new
outside
old
buildings
boston
outdoors
architecture
summer
building
historic
financial district
Margo
Very fancy brick building
July 10th, 2021
