Photo 2355
Shapes and Colors of the Sea
Taken in the New England Aquarium in Boston. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Views
Comments
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
19th June 2021 3:27pm
Tags
water
sea
rocks
colors
color
ocean
aquarium
colours
rock
starfish
tank
colour
anemone
sea urchins
anemones
Monique
Wow, those anemones are beautiful !
July 15th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
great shot...now we know who stole all the colours ;)
July 15th, 2021
