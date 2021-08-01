Sign up
Photo 2373
My New Friend
We are spending a week with friends in a cabin off of Great Moose Lake in Maine not too far from Acadia National Park. That's me next to a new friend I met in the airport. Looking forward to the week ahead! We have never been to Maine before.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
365 Year #2 & #3
Tags
me
people
woman
airport
moose
selfie
maine
