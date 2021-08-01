Previous
Next
My New Friend by harbie
Photo 2373

My New Friend

We are spending a week with friends in a cabin off of Great Moose Lake in Maine not too far from Acadia National Park. That's me next to a new friend I met in the airport. Looking forward to the week ahead! We have never been to Maine before.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise