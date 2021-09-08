Sign up
Photo 2412
Kayaking
A beautiful day kayaking. Thank you for viewing! Best on black.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2821
photos
78
followers
82
following
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
6th September 2021 12:05pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
summer
,
lake
,
colorado
,
reservoir
,
kayak
,
kayaks
