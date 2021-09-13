Sign up
Photo 2417
Fall is Coming
This shot was taken near the Continental Divide Trail near the Gray's Peak Trailhead (one of Colorado 's 58 14ers). The colors are starting!. Thank you for viewing!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2826
photos
78
followers
82
following
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Views
7
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
13th September 2021 12:04pm
tree
nature
sky
mountain
yellow
outside
water
cloud
leaves
color
trees
clouds
colours
outdoors
river
mountains
fall
autumn
stream
colour
colorado
